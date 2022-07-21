Ranbir Kapoor Says He & Alia Have Started Building Nursery For Their Baby; 'Fun Things..'

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are expecting their first child together. The duo tied the knot in an intimate yet dreamy wedding ceremony that took place on April 14. The wedding was a private affair which happened at Ranbir's ancestral home and was attended by the couple's close friends and family.

Months after their wedding, the popular couple announced that they are pregnant by sharing an adorable social media post.

Now, Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming period-drama film Shamshera, opened up about how he and Alia are preparing for their first child, stating that they have started building a nursery.

Ranbir Kapoor tells how he is preparing for his baby

In a conversation with RJ Stutee's chat show Aur Batao for Hindustan Times, Ranbir said that right now he is just dreaming with his wife, taking each day as it comes. He further added,

"Like every budding parent, you read your stories, we have started to build the nursery, so doing all the fun things. But the anticipation, the excitement, the nervousness and the anxiety for such a thing don’t compare to anything. It’s beyond compare, so taking a day at a time."

Earlier, in an interview with HT, Kapoor talked about embracing fatherhood and mentioned that he was unable to explain how he was feeling. He stated, “There is no feeling like this and I really don’t know how to explain. Honestly, I’ve been thinking about the correct answer because I know I’ll be being asked these questions a lot and I really don’t know how to summarise it. But it’s like telling somebody what water feels like before you have ever even swam in it." He further added that he is just 'terrified, excited and jubilant', adding, "We are dreaming about the future and all of that. It’s just a great feeling."

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera is all set to hit the big screen on July 22, 2022, which is Friday. The film will also star Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Yash Raj films, Shamshera is helmed by Karan Malhotra. Ranbir will also be seen alongside Alia Bhatt in their upcoming film Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. Recently, the makers unveiled the film's first song Kesariya, which gained positive reviews from fans as well as their industry friends.

Image: Instagram/@aliabhatt