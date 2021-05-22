'Rang De' Movie OTT Release Date And Time: Know When Is The Nithiin Starrer Releasing

Helmed by Vengi Atuluri, Rang De is a Telugu romantic comedy film starring Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh. The movie had a theatrical release on March 26, 2021, and garnered a positive response from the audience. The movie is now gearing up for its digital debut. Scroll to find details about Rang De movie's OTT release date.

Rang De movie cast

Starring actors Nithiin as Arjun and Keerthy Suresh as Anu in the lead, the plot of the movie revolves around the premise of Arjun, an average student who enjoys the attention he gets from his family and neighbourhood. When Anupama's "Anu" family moves into the neighbourhood Arjun's family members grow fond of her who also turns out to be brilliant in her studies. This sows a seed of jealousy in Arjun against however with time the jealousy turns into hatred whereas Anu starts developing feeling for Arjun.

Apart from Nithiin and Keerthy, the movie also stars Naresh as Arjun's father, Kausalya as Arjun's mother, Rohini as Anu's mother, Brahmaji as Travel Agent Sarvesh and Vineeth as Arjun's brother-in-law among others.

Rang De movie OTT release date and time

According to Sakshi Post, the streaming rights of the movie has been bagged by Zee5 during the pandemic last year. The makers of the movie were planning to release the movie on ZEE5 in March but went for a theatrical release when the movie opened with 50% occupancy. According to the report, Zee5 has reportedly bought the rights of the movie for Rs 8 crores and the movie was initially supposed to start streaming on Friday, May 21. However, due to some technical glitch, the movie was not released on the OTT platform that day and the makers announced that they will be announcing the new release date of the movie soon.

#Rangde Movie Will Not Stream Today Due to some technical glitch Next Streaming Date will be announced very soon... — Milagro (@MilagroMovies) May 21, 2021

A look at Nithiin's movies

On the work front, Nithiin will be soon seen in the Telugu adaptation of the Bollywood movie Andhadhun that starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu in pivotal roles. In Maestro, Nithiin will be sharing screen space with Tamannaah Bhatia and Nabha Natesh. The movie is slated to release on June 11, 2021.

