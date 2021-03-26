Rang De Movie Rating: See What Audience Has To Say About Keerthy Suresh And Nithiin Starer

Rang De is the most recent romantic drama that features actors Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles. The movie was released on 26th March, today, and brings the audience a fresh pairing of Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh on screen for the first time. Take a look at Rang De movie rating along with the movie's review here.

Rang De movie review

The movie follows the story of Arjun, played by Nithiin, who always feels inferior to Alu played by Keerthy Suresh. Alu has always yearned for Arjun's attention but the latter constantly feel inferior and tries to avoid her as much as possible. Arjun's family has always been quite fond of Keerthy Suresh's character and asks him to tie the knot with her. Various circumstances lead to Alu and Arjun getting married and settling in Dubai to pursue their MBA. Through the movie, director Venky Atluri perfectly captures Alu's yearning and the struggles of one-sided love.

Rang De movie rating

The movie is receiving praises from critics as well as the audience. The movie has been rated 9.3 stars out of 10 on IMDb according to users. Rang De movie has received 4.7 stars out of 5 on Google rated by the audience. One user left a rating of 5 stars and wrote "It is one of the best movies in comedy or anything I really loved. If I have a chance I will go once again.It is the best comedy movie. Nithin sir and Keerthi mam have done a well great job. Everyone must watch this film."

The Rang De movie rating received an above-average rating of 88% on Book My Show. A user left a 90% rating and wrote "1st half ultimate comedy 2nd half Emotional scenes Overall super hit movie".

#RangDe is a nice emotional entertainer. Director @dirvenky_atluri handled the emotions in last half an hour of the film really well. A strong character written for @KeerthyOfficial, she is terrific. Songs & BGM by @ThisIsDSP huge. @actor_nithiin maturing acting! Sure shot hit!! pic.twitter.com/cQ8j1XoRlk — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) March 26, 2021

Jeevi, a renowned movie critic and founder of the page idlebrain jeevi, posted Rang De review on his Twitter handle. In his review, he said that Rang De was a nice emotional entertainer. The director of the movie, Venky Atluri, handled the emotions in the last half of the movie superbly. Speaking about Keerthy Suresh's character, he wrote that her character was strong and that her performance was terrific. The critic also praised the movie's songs and background music. He also wrote that Nithiin's matured acting was really good. He ended the review by saying that the movie was a sure hit.

All smiles love emotions flawlessly blended..♥ï¸ especially last 30min episode came out pretty well in fact a delightful emotional part of the movie! loved it totally..enjoyed each and every bit of it..lub u Nithiin & Keerthyâ£ï¸#RangDe :-) pic.twitter.com/JLiWsKWLAu — à°µà°¿à°¶à±à°µ à°¨à°°à±à°¡à±ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@WRITER_SAINIK) March 26, 2021

One of the fans left a review of the movie on Twitter and said that all the emotions were flawlessly blended in the movie especially the last 30 minutes which came out pretty well. The fan further wrote that he totally enjoyed the movie and loved every bit of it.

