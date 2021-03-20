Rang De Trailer Out - Nithiin And Keerthy's Romantic Film Depicts A Prismatic Tale Of Love

Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh are all geared up for the release of their upcoming movie Rang De and as they await the release of the film, the Rang De trailer has been creating a delightful buzz all over the internet. The moment Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh’s new movie trailer released on the internet, the fans began speculating it to be a huge hit. Read ahead to see Rang De trailer review.

Rang De trailer review

Written and directed by Venky Atluri, the movie trailer was recently released in which actors Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh can be seen essaying the lead roles of Arjun and Anu who showcase their fun and colourful sides of their characters in the trailer. The Rang De trailer also gives an interesting glimpse of a fun-packed journey of a topsy-turvy world of a relationship beginning with lots of fights and ending in love. The trailer gives a perfect and promising glimpse of Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin’s new movie. The trailer also depicts a promising performance of the entire cast of the film.

Fans' reactions

The fans were thrilled to see the trailer and in no time, they filled the entire comment section with tons of compliments for the actors and the entire team of Rang De. Many of the fans stated how it would be a blockbuster as it involved a hit combo of Nithiin, Keerthy Suresh, Devi Sri Prasad and Venky Atluri altogether in the film. Many of the fans also stated how they were eagerly waiting for the movie to release as the trailer increased their curiosity. Many of them also wished the actors and the entire team of Rang De all the very best for the film. Some of them also praised the acting skills of the actors and stated how they were expecting it to be a fun-filled movie. Take a look at some of the fans’ reaction to Rang De trailer.

Rang De cast

The popular Rang De cast includes Naresh, Kausalya, Rohini, Vineeth, Brahmaji, Suhas, Vennela Kishore, Satyam Rajesh and many others. Bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Rang De release date has been slated for March 26, 2021.

