'Ranga Rangeli' Is A High Energy Dance Number From Nani's Latest Movie 'V'

Nani's 25th movie, titled V, recently released on Amazon Prime Video on September 5, 2020. The movie went on to receive rave reviews. In V, Nani plays the antagonist for the first time. Other than Nani, V also stars Sudheer Babu as the main protagonist. Nivetha Thomas plays the role of the female lead.

Nani's V is also gaining acclaim owing to its amazing soundtrack. Due to the popularity of the movie's songs, Amazon Prime Video recently released the music video for Ranga Rangeli, a song from V sung by Yazin Nizar and Nikhita Gandhi. Below is the official music video for Ranga Rangeli shared by Amazon Prime Video.

Ranga Rangeli from Nani's V will make you feel like dancing till you drop

The music video for Ranga Rangeli is set in the backdrop of a beach in Thailand, where Nani is planning to conduct his last plan, Ranga Rangeli is a highly energetic dance number. Ranga Rangeli's video also gets you into a party mood as everyone on screen in grooving to high octane beats. At the same time, Sudheer Babu is also trying to hunt down Nani, adding tension to an otherwise peppy dance number.

The music for the song was provided by Amit Trivedi. Ramajogayya Sastry penned down the lyrics for Ranga Rangeli. Nani's V is full of energetic songs, with Ranga Rangeli being one that will undoubtedly become a popular dance number after its official release.

Directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, V follows the story of DCP Aditya (played by Sudheer Babu). After a string of murders, Aditya starts to suspect crime novelist Apoorva Ramanujan (Nivetha Thomas). However, he soon deduces that the killer is a man whose name starts with V (played by Nani). This starts an action-packed cat and mouse hunt as Sudheer Babu's character tries to stop the mysterious 'V' from committing any more murders.

