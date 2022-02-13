Ranveer Singh 'excited' For 'RRR', Sings Ram Charan And Jr NTR's Hit Song 'Naatu Naatu'

Ranveer Singh recently took to his social media account and conducted a live session with his fans and followers online. During the engaging session, he praised Ram Charan and mentioned he was an 'absolute beast' as he expressed his excitement about his upcoming film RRR. He also mentioned he 'loves' the dance number Naatu Naatu that features Ram Charan and Jr NTR and sang a part from its catchy chorus.

Ranveer Singh sings Ram Charan and Jr NTR's Naatu Naatu

Ranveer Singh conducted a fun-filled Instagram live session a few days ago and engaged with his fans. He spoke about his love for Ram Charan during the live and mentioned he was 'excited' about the release of RRR. Speaking about the actor he said, "He is an absolute beast, an absolute machine. One of my favourite actors from Hyderabad. I loved him ever since I saw Magadheera and I'm so excited for RRR." He then went on to groove to Naatu Naatu and mentioned he 'loves that song'.

Watch Ranveer Singh singing Naatu Naatu here

“#RamCharan is an absolute Beast & Absolute maychine. One of my Favourite Actors from Hyderabad. I loved him ever since i saw Magadheera and im so excited for #RRRMovie.” - @RanveerOfficial@AlwaysRamCharan #RC15 pic.twitter.com/NRyBxYFzKb https://t.co/yP6onkELUc — MEGASTAR CHIRANJEEVI (@ChiruIdealActor) February 11, 2022

More about RRR

Ram Charan and Jr. NTR and known for not only being great actors but also for their dancing skills. Naatu Naatu became the talk of the town soon after its release and fans were in awe of the lead actors from RRR. The upcoming film will be directed by SS Rajamouli and its release has been postponed several times owing to the pandemic. The film is now scheduled to release on March 25, 2022 and will be inspired by Telugu freedom fighters. Alluri Sitarama Raju will be played by Ram Charan, while Jr NTR will take on the role of Komaram Bheem. The upcoming film will also star Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

Watch the music video of Naatu Naatu here

The makers of RRR recently posted an intense behind the scenes picture from the sets of the film as its release date draws near. In the image, Ram Charan can be seen riding a horse with intensity, while NTR can be seen riding a bike behind him. The caption of the post read, "Racing towards Cinemas... Coming in 50 Days!! #RRRMovie March 25th, we will see you. #RRRonMarch25th"

Racing towards Cinemas... Coming in 50 Days!! #RRRMovie 🔥🌊



March 25th, we will see you. 🐎 🏍 🤘🏻#RRRonMarch25th pic.twitter.com/aumWWnCh45 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) February 3, 2022

Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh, Twitter/@ShilpaTarak9