Ranveer Singh Shares Smiles With Allu Arjun, Kamal Haasan, Yash & More At SIIMA 2022

Quick links:
Bollywood star Ranveer Singh recently attended the South Indian International Movie Awards 2022 at Bangaluru. The actor was seen sharing a sweet hug with Telugu star Allu Arjun at the event.
Ranveer Singh also shared smiles with veteran actor Kamal Haasan at the event. The 83 star hailed the latter and addressed him as "ICON."
Singh gave a powerful performance at the award ceremony alongside the Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda.
Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde, who will soon share the screen space in the upcoming film Cirkus, sat together and shared smiles.