Ranveer Singh To Star In 'Anniyan' Remake, Disappointed Fans Say "No One Can Match Vikram"

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and director S. Shankar have joined forces for the Hindi-language remake of the 2005 Tamil blockbuster Anniyan. Shankar took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, April 14, to announce the news and wrote "In this moment, no one will be happier than me, bringing back the larger than life cinematic experience with Ranveer Singh in the official adaptation of cult blockbuster Anniyan". While some of the fans were amazed by the Anniyan Remake cast, many people were also disappointed by the news given their love for the original film starring Vikram.

In this moment, no one will be happier than me, bringing back the larger than life cinematic experience with @RanveerOfficial in the official adaptation of cult blockbuster Anniyan.@jayantilalgada @PenMovies pic.twitter.com/KyFFTkWGSL — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) April 14, 2021

Twitter reaction to Anniyan remake cast and film

Fans were disappointed by the remake of the iconic 2005 movie Anniyan which starred Vikram and Sadha. One of them wrote "Anniyan remake? God, why? Please let the great movies be! Not everything needs to be remade! Ugh! Chiyaan is chiyaan. Enough said". While the other wrote Anniyan was already dubbed in Hindi as Aparachit and it was not a wise decision to remake it since Aparachit was a huge hit among North India circuits.

Anniyan remake? God, why? Please let the great movies be! Not everything needs to be remade! Ugh! Chiyaan is chiyaan. Enough said. #AnniyanRemake #ChiyaanVikram — Ramya Ramkumar (@ramyamusic) April 14, 2021

One of them wrote Aparichit was a hit in Hindi as well. The film has also been aired on TV countless times and everyone must have watched it. The user wrote that why cannot a talented filmmaker like Shankar make some original films. Referring to director Shankar's all remakes in recent years, 2.0, Indian 2, RC15, Mudhalvan 2, and now Anninya Remake, one of the user wrote "Is this indicating Shankar has no more contents in his garage and just playing around until he reaches the retirement age?".

#Aparichit is a hit in Hindi as well. The film has also been aired on TV countless times and everyone must have watched it. Why can’t a talented filmmaker like Shankar make some original films! #AnniyanRemake https://t.co/gbyRvbx6aj — Shiva (@shivadfilms) April 14, 2021

#2Point0, #Indian2, #RC15 possibly #Mudhalvan2, #AnniyanRemake.. Is this indicating #Shankar has no more contents in his garage and just playing around until he reach the retirement age? — BlastingTamilCinema (@BLSTG) April 14, 2021

About 2005's Anniyan film

Anniyan is a psychological action thriller film which released on June 17, 2005. Vikram essayed the role of Ambu who is a law-abiding lawyer who suffers from multiple personality disorders and he develops two other identities, one who is a metrosexual fashion model named Remo whereas the other is a violent murderous vigilante named Anniyan. Sadha plays his love interest Nandini and the film also featured Nedumidi Venu, Vivek, Prakash Raj, and Nassar in essential roles. The plot revolved around a common man who is frustrated seeing increasing social apathy and public negligence. His experiences lead to a split personality and he takes the law into his own hands to right the system. The film budgeted at Rs. 263.8 million which was the most expensive South Indian film ever made at the time and it went on to gross Rs. 570 million in its lifetime run. Talking about Anniyan remake cast, besides Ranveer Singh, no official announcements are made yet.