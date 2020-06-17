'Took Me Years To Understand Him': Rashmika Mandana Talks About Her Relationship With Dad

Rashmika Mandanna, last seen in Venky Kudumula's Bheeshma, recently posted a picture with her father on her social media. Along with the photo, Rashmika Mandanna wrote a note where she asked everyone to love their parents equally, especially their father, because "they are away working their heads off for us." (sic) She also added that her father, Madan Mandanna, is her pillar of strength.

Rashmika Mandanna also griefed that it took her years to understand her father, who was always by her side when she needed him. She also urged everyone to realise their father's efforts in their upbringing and said, "They are mostly strict about some of our choices because they want the best for us. They don’t show out their emotions very often cz somehow the society has always told men that only the weak show their emotions out." (sic) Lastly, Rashmika Mandanna exclaimed that she loves her mom and dad equally.

Check out the post:

Also Read | From Anil Kapoor To Rashmika Mandanna, Celebs Wish Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna Shares An Insightful Take On Insecurities With Her Fans; Read More

Rashmika Mandanna, who will soon make her Tollywood debut is currently with her parents in Virajpet, Kodagu. Rashmika Mandanna, who has a few projects in her kitty, was last seen in Venky Kudumula's Bheeshma. The movie, starring Nithiin, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jishu Sengupta in the lead, narrates the tale of a happy-go-lucky man who stumbles upon a lifetime opportunity to prove himself. The movie, released in February this year, managed to collect huge numbers at the box office.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen alongside Allu Arjun in Sukumar's Pushpa. The movie is reportedly set against the backdrop of Nallamala forest smuggling. The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer will go on floors soon after the lockdown ends. Recently, the makers of the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer released the first look poster of the upcomer, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna Looks Adorable In Her First-ever Magazine Cover Shoot Picture From 2001

Also Read | Remember When Rashmika Mandanna Opened Up About Being Scared Of Vijay Deverakonda?

Besides the upcomer, Rashmika Mandanna will be making her Kollywood debut with Bakkiyaraj Kannan's Sultan. Although nothing much about the film has been revealed, but reports have it that the movie will feature Karthi and Rashmika in lead roles. Meanwhile, reports also claim that actor Yogi Babu has been signed by the makers for a pivotal role in the upcomer. Thereafter, the actor is reported to start work on her production venture.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.