Rashmika Mandanna And Sharwanand Wrap Up Shooting For 'Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu'

After thrilling fans with her acting prowess in Pushpa: The Rise, Rashmika Mandanna will now be seen alongside Sharwanand in the upcoming film Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu. Ahead of its grand theatrical release later in February, makers recently announced that the film's 'shooting formalities' have been completed. They also shared an intriguing poster where Sharwanand can be seen bowing down to all ladies, including Rashmika, who is clad in a gorgeous traditional ensemble.

Billed as a romantic comedy, Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu has been directed by Tirumala Kishore, while Sudhakar Cherukuri has produced it. Apart from the leading duo, the film also stars Khushbu, Raadhika Sarathkumar, and Urvashi in pivotal roles.

Rashmika and Sharwanand's Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu wraps up shoot

Taking to their Twitter handle on Tuesday, February 15, SLV Cinemas made the wrap-up announcement with an interesting poster and wrote, "It's a WRAP! #AadavalluMeekuJohaarlu has completed its shooting formalities and is all set to entertain you in Theaters from Feb 25th". Take a look.

On the occasion of valentine's day, the film's second single titled Oh My Aadhya was released, showcasing the leading duo's foot-tapping moves and incredible on-screen chemistry. The soundtrack has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad, while Yazin Nizar has crooned it. Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu will be released in theatres on February 25, 2022. The film marks Sharwanand's first collaboration with both Rashmika Mandanna as well as Tirumala Kishore.

More on Rashmika Mandanna's work front

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the pan-India film Pushpa starring alongside Allu Arjun. The actor played the role of Srivalli in the film and garnered praise for her ace acting skills. She will now be making her Bollywood debut through the spy thriller movie Mission Majnu. The movie also features Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role and is all set to release theatrically on May 13, 2022. She will next be seen in the slice-of-life movie Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.

Image: SLVCINEMASOFFICIAL