Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Twin In Black For A Recent Bollywood Bash; See Pics

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were among the trail of celebrities who attended a recent Bollywood party in Mumbai. The duo, who has been spotted on various outings earlier, looked gorgeous as arrived in matching black attires. While the Pushpa star exuded charm in a black, thigh-high slit dress with net detailing, Vijay opted for a black pantsuit.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda spotted at Bollywood bash

In pictures and videos shared by the paparazzi handles, Rashmika is seen all smiles, clad in a one-shoulder black dress with an open slit. Keeping her hairstyle simple, Rashmika amped up her look with diamond earrings and rings alongside matching black heels. On the other hand, Vijay aced the all-black look.

According to Pinkvilla, a source mentioned that Vijay landed straight in Mumbai after wrapping up the Kashmir schedule of his upcoming film Kushi. The actor will be in the city for a few days. Meanwhile, Rashmika flew down from Hyderabad to attend the celebrations. Vijay was also recently spotted alongside his Liger co-star Ananya Panday as they grabbed dinner in Mumbai. The duo was joined by Charmee Kaur.

Rumours have been rife about Vijay and Rashmika's relationship and impending marriage. The stars have shared screen space in projects like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Dismissing the wedding rumours earlier this year, Vijay took to his Twitter handle and wrote," As usual nonsense... (sic)"

More on Vijay and Rashmika's work front

Vijay will be seen alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the forthcoming romantic comedy Kushi. The team recently completed the first schedule of the Shiva Nirvana directorial. Also starring Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna and Srikanth Iyengar in pivotal roles, Kushi will hit theatres on December 23, 2022. He also has Puri Jagannadh's Liger, which will be released on August 25, 2022.

On the other hand, Rashmika will be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. She also has Mission Majnu along with actor Sidharth Malhotra in the pipeline. Lastly, she will also be seen with the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in their forthcoming project titled Goodbye.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @GORGEOUS_QUEENS/ VARINDER CHAWLA)