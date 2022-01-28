Rashmika Mandanna Announces Release Date Of 'Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu' With New Poster

Rashmika Mandanna announced the release date of her upcoming movie Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu. Mandanna was last seen in the movie Pushpa: The Rise for which, she received positive responses from critics and the audience for her performance. Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu also stars Sharwanand in the lead role along with Radhika Sarathkumar, Urvashi and Kushboo.

Rashmika Mandanna announces the release date of Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram on Friday and announced the release date of her upcoming movie Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu. As she announced the release date, Rashmika also shared a new poster that also featured Sharwanand. Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu will be released in theatres on February 25, 2022.

Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu is bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. The movie is penned by director Kishore Tirumala, who is known for movies like Nenu Sailaja (2016) and Chitralahari (2019).

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna was seen in an all-new avatar in the action-drama film Pushpa: The Rise where she played the role of Srivalli alongside Allu Arjun. The movie was released in December 2021 and emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021, and also ranks among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time. A sequel titled Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 is scheduled to commence production in 2022.

Mandanna will soon be making her Bollywood debut through the spy thriller movie Mission Majnu. The movie also features Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role and is all set to release theatrically on May 13, 2022. She will next be seen in the slice-of-life movie Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.

Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna