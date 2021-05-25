Rashmika Mandanna Announces 'Spreading Hope' Campaign, To Highlight Extraordinary Stories

South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna took to her social media account to announce the launch of her initiative - "Spreading Hope". She uploaded a video where she talked about the ongoing times and how people were not prepared for it. Along with this, she announced that with the initiative, she hopes to bring stories of individuals who are doing everything they can to help people in need.

Rashmika Mandanna announces a new initiative

The actor starts her video while talking about unpredictable times and how people are overwhelmed with anxiety and uncertainty. She further mentioned the details of her campaign. She said that in the next few weeks, she wants to highlight the ordinary people doing extraordinary work which has given her hope and put a smile on her face. The actor then explained that she realised that while the world fights something like this, there are no barriers of language or places where people are from. Concluding, she said that she is doing this campaign because she wants to bring a smile to the face of people. In the caption, she just wrote "#SpreadingHope". Her comment section is filled with her fans leaving the heart emoticons. The video has over 2.2 million views. Check it out.

Earlier, the actor took to her Instagram account to share a picture from her childhood. In the picture shared by her, Rashmika is wearing a red t-shirt. Her hair is cropped short and is left open. While sharing the picture, she wrote in the caption, "Waiting for dearest Corona to leave like". Check it out.

A look at Rashmika Mandanna's movies

The actor was last seen in the action film Sulthan that released in April this year. The Karthi starter had marked her debut in Tamil cinema. She is currently gearing up for her Bollywood debut with the film Mission Majnu that also stars Sidharth Malhotra. Apart from this film, Mandanna also has signed up for another Bollywood movie titled Goodbye where she is going to share screen space with Neena Gupta. The release dates of these films have not yet been announced.

