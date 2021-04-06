Rashmika Mandanna Asks Allu Arjun For Birthday Gift As He Pens A Heartwarming Note

South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna ringed in her 25th birthday on Monday and the actor was flooded with numerous birthday wishes from her fans and friends from the industry. The actor also received a heartfelt note from her co-star Allu Arjun and Rashmika was quick to ask him for a birthday present. Allu Arjun too responded to the wish of the actor, read on to know what it was.

Allu Arjun’s birthday wish for co-star Rashmika Mandanna

Allu Arjun is very active on social media and always remembers to send out birthday wishes to people close to him. Recently, he wrote a birthday wish for her that read, “Many many happy returns of the day to my sweetest actress. Wish you a great day and a lovely year to come. May you achieve all you want dear”. Check out the post of the same below.

Rashmika Mandanna's birthday wish from Allu Arjun

Rashmika Mandanna responded to the post quickly and stated what she wants as gift from Allu Arjun. The actor thanked Allu and wrote, “Thank you so so much Allu Arjun saaarrr” before mentioning, “I want my gift. I am going to bother you to cut the cake with me when I am back on the set”. She further made several emoticons in the post that included a heart, a dancing girl and some party emoticons. Check out the post from the actor’s profile below.

Thankyou so so much @alluarjun saaaaaarrrr! â¤ï¸ I want my gifttttt.. I am going to bother you to cut the cake with me when I am back on the set.. ðŸŽ‰ðŸ’ƒðŸ»ðŸ¥³ https://t.co/VIwnycWf2L — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) April 5, 2021

Allu Arjun’s reply

Allu Arjun replied to Rashmika’s post. The actor gave a positive response to Rashmika and wrote in a tweet, “Definitely, see you on the sets soon”. Check out the post from his profile below.

Definitely ðŸ‘ðŸ¼ see you on the sets soon . — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 6, 2021

Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun's new movie Pushpa cast and other details

Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun will soon share the screen in an upcoming Telugu language film, Pushpa. The action thriller film is directed by Sukumar and is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. The initial release date of the film was set for August 13th, 2021 but it will be confirmed soon. The movie stars Allu Arjun in the role of Pushpa Raj and he will be seen alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The two will also be seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.

Image credits: Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun IG