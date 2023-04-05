Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: From Pushpa 2 To Rainbow, Upcoming Films Of The Actress

Quick links:
Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating her 27th birthday, today (April 5). On her birthday, take a look at her upcoming movies.
Pushpa: The Rule: Rashmika will reprise her role as Srivalli in the forthcoming sequel of Pushpa, which is titled Pushpa: The Rule.
In the movie, she will be seen alongside Allu Arjun. The film is expected to hit theatres by the end of 2023 or in January 2024.
Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal is the actress' third Bollywood film. The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor.
VNRTrio: Rashmika's next Telugu project after Pushpa is tentatively titled as VNRTrio. She will be seen opposite superstar Nithiin.
This project will mark Rashmika's second collaboration with Nithiin and director Venky Kudumula.
Rainbow: Rashmika recently announced her 22nd film Rainbow. The film will also feature Dev Mohan.