Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: From Pushpa 2 To Rainbow, Upcoming Films Of The Actress

Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating her 27th birthday today (April 5). On her birthday, take a look at her upcoming movies. 

Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating her 27th birthday, today (April 5). On her birthday, take a look at her upcoming movies. 

Rashmika Mandanna
Pushpa: The Rule: Rashmika will reprise her role as Srivalli in the forthcoming sequel of Pushpa, which is titled Pushpa: The Rule

Rashmika Mandanna
In the movie, she will be seen alongside Allu Arjun. The film is expected to hit theatres by the end of 2023 or in January 2024.

Rashmika Mandanna
Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal is the actress' third Bollywood film. The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor. 

Rashmika Mandanna
The film is expected to release on 11th August 2023.

Rashmika Mandanna
VNRTrio: Rashmika's next Telugu project after Pushpa is tentatively titled as VNRTrio. She will be seen opposite superstar Nithiin. 

Rashmika Mandanna
This project will mark Rashmika's second collaboration with Nithiin and director Venky Kudumula. 

Rashmika Mandanna
Rainbow: Rashmika recently announced her 22nd film Rainbow. The film will also feature Dev Mohan. 

Rashmika Mandanna
Sharing the news on instagram, she wrote, "Rainbow.. it's a beautiful gift from nature that you can just sit back and watch but you can't touch."

