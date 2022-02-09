Rashmika Mandanna Brightens Up Her Fans' Day With A Cute Selfie From Russia; See Pic

South star Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a following of over 28.7 million on Instagram. The actor is among the most popular stars in the South film industry and is all set to wow her fans with her Bollywood debut. While she is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu, she recently flew to Saint Petersburg, Russia. On her first day, the actor treated her fans with a cute mirror selfie.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rashmika Mandanna recently shared an adorable mirror selfie. The picture saw her wearing a warm pink coloured furry hoodie with bear-like ears. The actor kept her makeup at a minimum and left her hair open. While clicking the picture she pouted and showed off her wrist tattoo. In the caption, the Pushpa star wrote, "Read for my day 1 in Russia." Her friends and fans were seemingly drooling over her cute look. Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented on the picture and wrote, "Cute." One of her fans wrote, "Omg that pout," while another one penned, "Your cuteness."

A day ago, Rashmika Mandanna shared another cute selfie with her dog Aura. In the selfie, the actor winked at the camera while she wore a white sweatshirt. She tied half of her hair at the back and could be seen receiving a kiss from Aura. Sharing the cute picture, she wrote, "What would I do without her." The actor's fans were seemingly delighted to see the beautiful picture as one of them wrote, "Cuteness overloaded," in the comment section.

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming films

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the pan-India film Pushpa starring alongside Allu Arjun. The actor played the role of Srivalli in the film and garnered praise for her ace acting skills. The film came out to be a massive hit across the country. While the actor has been thanking her fans for showering love on the movie, she is also focusing on her upcoming projects. The actor will be next seen in the upcoming Kishore Tirumala directorial Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu. She is also all set to make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The actor will then share the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming movie Goodbye.

Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna