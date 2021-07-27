Rashmika Mandanna Celebrates Two Years Of 'Dear Comrade'; Says 'we Gave It Our Everything'

Raskhmika Mandanna is one of the phenomenal actors who has essayed a variety of roles in her career in several Telugu and Kannada movies. The actor became a part of the film Dear Comrade in 2019 featuring opposite Vijay Deverakonda. As the movie recently completed two years, she shared a glimpse of the movie in a 1:08 minute-long video and went all hearts. Numerous fans congratulated her on social media while some others praised the movie.

Dear Comrade successfully completes two years

Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a video clip from her movie, Dear Comrade on completion of two years of the film. The minute-long video depicted the beautiful journey of her and Vijay Deverakonda’s character along with some memorable moments from the film. In the caption, she added a hashtag #2YearsOfDearComrade and wrote, “We gave it our everything!”. She further tagged some of the cast members of the film in her post.

Many of the fans were thrilled to hear this news and took to Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram post to express their delight. Some of them stated how it was the ‘best movie’ they watched so far while some others wrote how it was their ‘favourite movie’. One of the fans also reminisced the lead characters, Bobby and Lily and revealed how much they taught them. The fan wrote ‘bobby and Lilly thought us many things to live, to fight for what we love & everything! Thank you sm u guys for making our lives sm better’ (sic). Rest all others congratulated the actor for her movie and showered tons of hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comment section to express their love for her and the film. Take a look at some of the reactions to Raskhmika Mandanna’s Instagram post.

Rashmika Mandanna’s latest

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the Kannada action-drama, Pogaru and even made her Tamil debut from the film, Sulthan. The actor is currently working on some of her other projects one of which includes the Telugu action-thriller movie, Pushpa in which she will be featured opposite Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. She will also be making her Hindi debut from the film, Mission Majnu being directed by Shantanu Bagchi. She is also gearing up for the release of her Telugu movie, Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu, as well as, Goodbye.

IMAGE: RASHMIKA MANDANNA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.