Rashmika Mandanna Clocks Four Years Of Debut Telugu Film 'Chalo' Starring Naga Shaurya

Rashmika Mandanna, who will soon be seen in Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu took to her Twitter account to pen down a note of gratitude as her debut Telugu film Chalo clocked four years. She took on a role opposite Naga Shaurya and wowed fans with her performance. The romantic drama was helmed by Venky Kudumula and is now available for fans to watch on the online streaming platform Voot.

Rashmika Mandanna clocks four years of debut Telugu film 'Chalo'

The actor took to her Twitter account on the fourth anniversary of her debut in the Telugu film industry. She thanked the director of the film as she reshared one of the posts he uploaded on a special day. The post saw several glimpses of the two lead actors from the film in black and white. The post read, "Thanks to everyone who made this journey and its success extremely memorable."

Several fans and followers took to the comments section of the post and congratulated the actors. Rashmika Mandanna mentioned in her note that the audience has been extremely kind to her and thanked everyone who made her journey 'special'. She wrote, "It’s been 4 years since I’ve come here and you’ve been so kind. Thank you to everyone who’s made my journey so special! Thank you @VenkyKudumula for making this happen #happy4yearsofchalo".

TFI.. ✨

it’s been 4 years since I’ve come here and you’ve been so kind.. ❤️

Thankyou to everyone who’s made my journey so special! ❤️

Thankyou @VenkyKudumula for making this happen ❤️#happy4yearsofchalo 🌸 https://t.co/6wH6G9cm7p — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) February 2, 2022

The actor recently took to her Instagram story to announce the release date of her upcoming film Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu. The film will also see Sharwanand, Urvashi, Radhika Sarathkumar and Kushboo in pivotal roles alongside the actor. The film will get its theatrical release on February 25, 2022, and fans eagerly wait to see the actor on the big screen again.

The actor was last seen in Pushpa: The Rise, which rose to fame as soon as it hit the big screen and was praised by both fans and critics. She took on the role of Srivalli alongside the popular Allu Arjun in the action-drama and the film released in December 2021. It is now among the highest-grossing Telugu films and the actors are now gearing up for the sequel of the film, which will commence production in 2022.

