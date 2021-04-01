Rashmika Mandanna Drops Hint On Signing New Film In Latest Instagram Story; Take A Look

Rashmika Mandanna has a huge list of projects in her kitty as of now and is shooting for them one after the other. The actor took to her Instagram account on April 1, 2021, and shared a picture of a flower and her caption hinted that she has started filming for another project. Read along to take a look at the picture here, and what Rashmika wrote with it.

Rashmika Mandanna hints at another film from her recent Instagram story

The actor shared a picture holding a yellow flower. On one side of the image, she tagged her team of stylists and makeup artists, while on the other side the actor wrote, “Cheers to new beginnings” followed by the wine glasses clinking emoji and the hashtag #Day1. Rashmika is one of the most sought after actors in the film industry, currently, and she seems to be hinting at the start of another film with her recent story.

Rashmika Mandanna on the work front

The actor is currently shooting for the movie Mission Majnu in Lucknow, which she commenced filming for on March 5, 2021, and shared an Instagram video from the sets. The movie marks the actor’s debut in the Hindi film industry. The movie will feature her alongside actor Sidharth Malhotra. The project is produced by RSVP movies along with GBA Productions and will feature Malhotra as a RAW Agent while Mandanna plays his love interest. The movie is directed by Shantanu Bagchi.

The actor will also appear in the Tamil movie Sulthan, which is set to release on April 2, 2021 coinciding with Good Friday. The movie will see Rashmika playing the role of Rukmani, opposite Karthi who plays the titular role. Sharing the poster of Sulthan, which also marks her Tamil debut, Rashmika wrote, “A film which is super special to me as it marks my debut in Kollywood. Signed mainly keeping my Tamil boys, girls and army in mind but after working on this film I realised how everyone will enjoy watching us in these characters. Excited and nervous but truly grateful”.

Promo Image Courtesy: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.