Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most sought-after actors down south. She enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles and is very active in treating fans with glimpses of her professional and personal life. Recently, the Pushpa: The Rise actor took to her social media handle and dropped a happy picture featuring the 'Mandanna Family'.

Rashmika Mandanna shares a sweet family picture

On Thursday, Rashmika Mandanna shared an adorable family picture with her parents and sister. The pic saw all the members of the family smiling as they came together and posed with each other for a selfie. Rashmilka penned a heartfelt caption about her loved ones bringing a 'smile' on her face.

The 26-year-old artiste wrote "The Mandanna family.. Love saying that.. 😄😄❤️This is us and you guys bring this smile on our faces…❤️ We love you (sic)"

Here, take a look at the post:

Rashmika Mandanna on the work front

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna has a lot of projects in her kitty. The actor is set to make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu along with actor Sidharth Malhotra. Moreover, she will be sharing screen space with the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in their forthcoming project titled Goodbye.

She will also be seen working with Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor in their film Animal. The film will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and will be backed by Bhushan Kumar. She also has Sita Ramam alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in the pipeline. The film is touted to be a romantic drama. Along with this, she also has a film along with Thalapathy Vijay tentatively titled Thalapathy 66.