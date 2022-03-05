As Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu hit the big screens on Friday, the female lead of the movie Rashmika Mandanna took to social media to give fans a glimpse of her behind-the-scenes fun with co-actor Sharwanand. Sharing a hilarious compilation of some special moments from the sets of the movie, Rashmika urged her followers to reach the theatres to watch her recently released film.

Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu BTS clip

The video shared by Rashmika Mandanna begins with her using the clapperboard to mark the beginning of the shoot. Soon after the clip showcases a slew of her funny moments, from breaking out into laughter to donning a flower crown. At one point, Rashmika is also seen playing hilarious pranks on her crewmates, while Sharawanand dances in bliss. While sharing the video on Instagram, Mandanna wrote, "It’s high time you take your big families to the theatres". Take a look at it below:

Helmed by Tirumala Kishore, the upcoming movie also stars Khushbu, Raadhika Sarathkumar, and Urvashi in pivotal roles. After facing several delays, this Telugu movie hit the silver screens on March 4. For those unaware, initially, Venkatesh and Nithiya Menen were roped it to headline the lead roles back in 2016. However, the project didn't materialise at the time and later Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna were picked to play the lead protagonists.

It was on February 27, when the makers of the movie released the official trailer of the film. Based on the quirky concept of matchmaking, Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu breaks stereotypes by giving utmost importance to the bride's demand. Usually, in Indian society, it is the groom's side that controls the major decision-making process. However, this Tirumala Kishore challenges societal norms in the most hilarious way, thereby taking a sly dig at the crux of Indian matchmaking. Watch the trailer of Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu below:

Apart from this, Rashmika is also all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside actor Sidharth Malhotra in the film Mission Majnu. Along with this, she has teamed up with Amitabh Bachchan for the film Goodbye. Talking more about her South projects, her feature with Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rule is much-anticipated.

Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna