Rashmika Mandanna Expresses Her Desire To Play Bengali Character On-screen; See Post

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is currently gearing up for the release of her film, Pushpa: The Rise, which is slated to release theatrically this Christmas. The actor has stepped into the Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi film industry and recently gave her fans a hint that she wishes to play a Bengali character as well. She is looking forward to his Bollywood debut in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra.

Rashmika Mandanna wishes to play Bengali character

Rashmika Mandanna recently took to her Instagram account to share a story of an extremely creative work of art by a fan. The fan art portrayed her in gorgeous Bengali attire as donned shades of black and white. While sharing the image, Rashmika mentioned that this is a work of art that was 'well done' and also expressed her desire to take on a Bengali character on screen. Although she posted the story a while ago, she also deleted it quickly.

Here's Rashmika Mandanna's story

Rashmika Mandanna on work front

Rashmika Mandanna's first look from her upcoming film, Pushpa: The Rise was released recently and she will be taking on the role of Srivalli in the film. In the poster, she can be seen putting on her earrings against a rustic backdrop. The official Twitter handle of the film shared the actor's first look and wrote, “Our fiercest #PushpaRaj's heart melts at the sight of his love. Meet @iamRashmika as #Srivalli #SoulmateOfPushpa #PushpaTheRise #ThaggedheLe.

According to reports, the film will be based on real events and will revolve around red sandalwood smugglers in Andhra Pradesh. The film will see Allu Arjun take on the lead role opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The makers of the film recently announced that the film's all-new song titled, Srivalli will release on October 13.

According to the inputs by ANI the actor recently opened up about her Bollywood debut, Mission Majnu and mentioned that 'firsts are always special.' The film wrapped up shooting a while ago and the actor mentioned that it gave her the 'opportunity to transcend my boundaries'. She is also gearing up for the second Bollywood film, Goodbye, which will be helmed by Vikas Bahl.

(Image: PTI)