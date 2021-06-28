Rashmika Mandanna Flaunts Her Love For Monochrome In Her Latest Instagram Post

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has always stunned her fans with her beauty and elegance and her Instagram is a testimony of that. On Saturday, Rashmika took to her Instagram account and posted a monochrome picture of herself. In the photo, Rashmika seems to be looking in the distance as she poses for the click.

In the post shared by Rashmika Mandanna on Saturday, the actor can be seen posing in a black dress which she decided to pair with diamond earrings. She expressed her love for black and white photos in the post. She posted the picture and captioned it, “Something about the black and white pictures 🤍🖤”. Musician Anand Sharma took to the comment section and praised the actor by writing, “Marvellous ❤️🙌🔥.”

Many fans of Rashmika Mandanna took to the comment section and showered the actor with love. One of her fans wrote, “Looking gorgeous my darling diiiiiiiiiiiii...😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️ hotness overloaded...🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥I love aura also...😍😍😍😍😍Aura is ...💖💖❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️love you diiiii so much❤️❤️❤️❤️” while another fan wrote, “loveeeeeeeeeee uuuuuuuuuuuuuu to the infinity @rashmika_mandanna ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ u are awesome in black n white as well as colour. What matters most is "U" for us. 😍” Many of Rashmika’s fans also confessed their feelings for her in the comment section. One of them wrote, “Love u 😍💓😍💓 rashmika😍😍❤️” while another fan confessed, “You are a not rashmika,, you are a crushmika❤️🔥🔥”.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Monochrome photos

Rashmika Mandanna has previously also posted monochrome photos of herself on her Instagram account. Rashmika shared a candid monochrome photo where she can be seen smiling as she looks into the distance. She captioned the post and wrote about inner beauty. In another post, she shared a monochrome photo from one of her photoshoots and wrote, “Do the best you can each day with everything you do... if not now, someday it’ll be appreciated.. and if it’s appreciated by your older self then damn! that’s some bloody amazing achievement. #selflove”.

On the work front

Rashmika Mandanna made her debut in the Kannada film industry with the movie Kirik Party in 2016. She went on to be a part of many popular Tamil, Telegu, and Kannada movies. Some of the famous movies she has played a pivotal role in include Anjani Putra, Chamak, Geetha Govindam, Devadas, Pogaru, Sulthan, and many more. Rashmika will soon make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming movie, Mission Majnu in which she will star opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She will also be seen in the upcoming movie Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

IMAGE: RASHMIKA MANDANNA/ INSTAGRAM

