Rashmika Mandanna Flies To Mumbai For Shoot Of Hindi Debut 'Mission Majnu'; Shares Photo

South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her Hindi debut with the upcoming film Mission Majnu, opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Apart from her Hindi debut, the Dear Comrade actor has several other projects in her pipeline, due to which she has been juggling between her work in Hyderabad and Mumbai. She was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as she flew from Hyderabad for the shoot of her Bollywood debut Mission Majnu. Rashmika is currently completing her shoot for the film while Sidharth Malhotra recently flew to Kargil for his upcoming film The Shershah Of Kargil.

Rashmika Mandanna shoots for a day in Mumbai

Rashmika Mandanna recently flew to Mumbai from Hyderabad for a one-day shoot of Mission Majnu. The actor was papped at the Mumbai airport by Viral Bhayani. Mandanna was seen wearing a neon green coloured sleeveless t-shirt and shorts. She also covered her face with a black mask and wore a black cap and goggles.

Rashmika Mandanna also took to her Instagram handle to share how she flew to Mumbai for a one-day shoot. In the photo, the Geetha Govindam actor shared a clapboard from the sets of the film. In the story, she wrote, "Back for a day #missionmangal".

Mandanna first announced her closed deal with Mission Majnu in February 2021. She shared a photo with Sidharth Malhotra via Instagram and wrote, "Ahhhh... I sooooo can’t wait to join my team. Let the mission start!!! #MissionMajnu". The film is being helmed by Shantanu Bagchi while Garima Mehta, Ronnie Screwvala and Amar Butala are the producers.

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming movies

Apart from Mission Majnu, Rashmika Mandanna also has another Hindi film and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Goodbye in the pipeline. Earlier this month, the creators of the film wrapped up the first schedule. Apart from Rashmika Mandanna and Big B, the film also casts Neena Gupta, Sahil Mehta, and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles. Mandanna is also set to star in the PAN India film Pushpa opposite Allu Arjun. Pushpa is set to release on August 13, 2021. Moreover, as per a report by Pinkvilla, Mandanna was recently spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Mumbai hinting towards another Hindi film on the cards.

IMAGE: RASHMIKA MANDANNA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.