Rashmika Mandanna Gives A Glimpse Of The Grandeur Of Pushpa 2 With New Photo From Set

Rashmika Mandanna plays lead opposite Allu Arjun in Sukumar's Pushpa. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil in an important role.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna file photo | (Image: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram)


Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 is one of the most anticipated films this year. Allu Arjun recently won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Pushpa 1: The Rise. Amid the success, Rashmika Mandanna who plays the role of Srivalli in the film has shared a new still from the sets of the film's sequel. 

3 things you need to know 

  • Rashmika Mandanna will reprise her role of Srivalli in Pushpa 2: The Rule. 
  • The film also stars Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil in an important role.
  • The first part of the Sukumar film hit theaters in 2021. 

Rashmika Mandanna shares a still from Pushpa 2 grand set

On September 8, Rashmika took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of the Pushpa 2 set. The actress shared a monochromatic photo that transports the audience into a world that is going to be massier and grandeur and gives an insight into the canvas of the film. She shared the photo with the caption, “#pushpa2🖤”

(Rashmiika Mandanna's Instagram story | Image: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram)

In the black and white photo, a bungalow can be seen. The bungalow is seemingly exclusively constructed for the shoot of the film. The still has raised audience anticipation of the film. 

Rashmika Mandanna congratulates Allu Arjun for National Award win 

(A screengrab of Rashmika Madanna's post | Image: Rashmika Mandanna/X)

The team of Pushpa has been basking in the success of their latest achievement as Allu Arjun won the National Film Award for Best Actor. His co-star in the film, Rashmika, took to her social media to share her reaction to the actor’s big win. The actress re-shared a video of Allu Arjun breaking into tears of joy amid a room filled with cheer and thunderous claps and extended her heartfelt congratulations. She wrote on her social media handle, "Pushpa Rajjjjjjj..  asal #ThaggedheLe.. congratulationsssssss @alluarjun.. party timeeeeee.."

