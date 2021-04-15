Rashmika Mandanna Gives A Glimpse Of What Her Thursday Afternoon Looks Like

South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna who was recently in Mumbai shooting for her upcoming Bollywood project Goodbye left for her hometown Hyderabad yesterday due to the coronavirus lockdown and restrictions. It seems that post her travel, the actor has decided to take a break and chill for a while before resuming shoot again. The actor recently took to her Instagram stories to share what he day looks like and it seems that her agenda for today is "to be lazy and sleep."

Rashmika Mandanna is having a lazy Thursday afternoon

Sharing a boomerang video of herself lying down in bed, Rashmika in her Instagram story wrote, "Today, lazy me" using stickers and emojis. In the picture, only half of her face is visible while the rest of her is comfortable under the blankets. The picture is raw without the use of any filters and seems that it was taken right after the actor woke up from a nap. Check out Rashmika Mandanna's latest post below:

A look into Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram

The actor had recently shared a BTS picture from the sets of her the movie she was recently shooting for, Goodbye. The actor is all smiles and is posing with her co-star Amitabh Bachchan and director Vikas Bahl and called it a satisfying day.

Prior to that, the actor shared a video of herself grooving to her latest track Top Tucker featuring Badshah. The actor was spotted mouthing the lyrics to the song and performing the hook step in the video.

The actor had also shared a few pictures from her latest photoshoot in which she looked beautiful clad in a beige saree with a red rose place behind her ears.

Rashmika Mandana's movies and other projects

Rashmika was recently shooting for her Bollywood movie Goodbye in which she will be playing the role of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter. The movie marks to be her second Bollywood project as she will be making her debut this year with the spy thriller film Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra which will be releasing later this year. She will also be making her debut in the Kannada film industry with the movie Sulthan starring Karthi.

Other than that, Rashmika will also be seen alongside superstar Allu Arjun in the thriller movie Pushpa which is scheduled to release on August 13, 2021.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.