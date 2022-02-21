Rashmika Mandanna Gives 'big Shoutout' To Deepika's Gehraiyaan; Praises Makers For Content

Deepika Padukone-starrer film Gehraiyaan has become the talk of the town. The film industry is currently buzzing with praises and acclaims for the Shakun Batra directorial. The film was released on Feb 11 on Amazon Prime Video and was received well by the audiences. Several critics lauded the performance of the cast, which includes Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa.

While numerous celebrity artists praised the actors for their performance in the film, joining the bandwagon is South Diva Rashmika Mandanna who recently took to her Instagram handle and penned an honest review of Gehraiyaan.

Rashmika Mandanna reviews Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan

On Monday, the Pushpa: The Rise actor took to her Instagram stories and shared the poster of Gehraiyaan. The south diva is all praises for the makers and cast of the film, adding to which she wrote, “A big big shout to this film. #Gehraiyaan @deepikapadukone @ananyapanday @siddhantchaturvedi @dhairyakarwa You guys were absolutely stunning And mainly @shakunbatra for coming up with something so real in such a heartbreaking way! Congratulations again you guys."

Earlier, Ekta Kapoor also shared her views on Gehraiyaan.

Ekta Kapoor reviews Gehraiyaan

Ekta Kapoor also took to her Instagram handle and shared the poster of Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan. In the post, Ekta mentioned that she finally got a film about trauma, baggage, bad choices, and outcomes. She further praised the cast and crew, and also added the ratings that she wants to give to the film.

The caption read, "So I think this deserves a post ! I saw #gehraiyaan n post all d polarised views I was sure I won’t like it! A nudge from my sensible frn rids n delved into it with scepticism!!! N then d movie happened !!! Wat an unimaginable journey I got the many bad choices @deepikapadukone makes as we all do !! The outwardly calm n d tumultuous inside beautifully conveyed by waves ! So my two bits is I went in to see a film about Infidelity n got a film about trauma baggage bad choices n outcomes! I loved it congrats @karanjohar #shakunbatra @deepikapadukone @ananyapanday we’re fab ! The boys have some catching up compared to these girls #honestreview ! All in all delve into this movie like life more to experience less to judge"

