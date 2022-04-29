Rashmika Mandanna, who was last seen in Pushpa: The Rise alongside Allu Arjun, often takes to her social media account to give her fans and followers a glimpse into her life. The actor has now taken to YouTube to upload a short and give viewers a sneak peek into the food and beverages she consumes in a day. She also revealed she was 'happiest' when she was around food and several fans sent her love as they liked and commented on the video.

Rashmika Mandanna's diet

The popular Telugu and Kannada film actor headed to her YouTube channel on Friday and shared a glimpse into what her diet looks like. She appeared to be on the sets of a shoot and the first thing she consumed was iced coffee. She could be heard saying, "Iced coffee because it is so hot. I can't deal with the heat." She was then seen having Celery juice, as she worked on set. The actor's next meal was oats with almond butter, and she hilariously mentioned it was tasty only when one gets used to it as she burst out laughing. She then went on to consume some tea and chicken and mashed potatoes at the end of the video. She captioned it, "The happiest when I get my food!"

Here's a glimpse into Rashmika Mandanna diet

The actor often shares pictures of her and the food she loves and once posted a picture of herself enjoying a meal and captioned it, "What I live for". She also posted a glimpse of what her day looks like when she has the day off and shared a picture of herself and a plate full of food beside her. She captioned it, "Potatoeing on an off day!"

Rashmika Mandanna's films

Rashmika Mandanna will soon be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor in their film titled Animal. The film will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and will be backed by Bhushan Kumar. She will also be seen sharing the screen with Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in Sita Ramam, which is touted to be a romantic drama. Mandanna will also take on a role in a film tentatively titled Thalapathy 66, in which she will act opposite Thalapathy Vijay. Apart from these, she will also be seen in Goodbye, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She will also make her Bollywood debut alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu.

