Rashmika Mandanna Grooves To Badshah's Song, Fans Call Her An 'expression Queen'

Rashmika Mandanna, best-known for her adorable and quirky expressions, recently added a cool video clip of herself for all his fans on social media. In the video, she was seen dancing to a popular Hindi dance number by a famous rapper in Bollywood. All her fans were excited to see her groove to the tunes of this upbeat song and flooded her comment section with compliments calling her “cute” and “expression queen”.

Rashmika Mandanna grooving to Badshah’s Top Tucker

Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this amazing video clip of herself in which she can be seen dancing to the tunes of Bollywood rapper Badshah’s song, Top Tucker. In the video, she can be seen wearing classy blue pants with a snazzy oversized shirt with it. With a cute smile on her face in the entire video, she can be seen flaunting her elegant moves and catching up with the lyrics of the Top Tucker song. She captioned her post by stating “ because why not” and then added a shrugging emoji with a shining star symbol next to it.

Many of the fans took to Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram video and showered her post with tons of love. Many stated that she looked awesome and gorgeous while grooving to the tunes of Top Tucker while many others added that she looked cute in it. Some of the fans also asked her as to why she was “killing” them with her post while some others also addressed her as their “dream girl”. Many others swamped her post by pouring in loads of heart and fire symbols to depict that they found her lovable in her latest post. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram video that she posted recently.

Rashmika Mandanna’s next projects

Rashmika Mandanna has been gearing up for her upcoming movies and has also been posting interesting updates about them. Rashmika Mandanna’s Goodbye, Pushpa, Mission Majnu and Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu are still being filmed and are slated to release this year. Through the movie, Mission Majnu, the actor will be making her Hindi debut acting alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the lead. Rashmika Mandanna’s Sulthan was recently released in which she has been featured opposite actor Karthi.

Image Source- Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram

