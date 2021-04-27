Rashmika Mandanna Hints At Her Third Bollywood Film After 'Mission Majnu' And 'Goodbye'

Rashmika Mandanna has appeared in several successful South Indian films and has recently bagged two Bollywood projects—Mission Majnu and Goodbye. On April 26, the actor interacted with her fans through Instagram live and spoke about her shooting experience in Bollywood. She also made a revelation about her upcoming project.

Rashmika Mandanna's next Bollywood film

During her recent Instagram live session, Rashmika revealed that she is all set to sign her third Bollywood film. When a fan asked her about her Bollywood and Pan-India projects, she said, "I am doing two Bollywood films and soon I will be signing the third one.” She added, "I'm not sure but might do third soon. Let's wait for it." However, she didn’t mention any other details about the third film. She also mentioned that the shooting of Mission Majnu and Goodbye was going well but had to stop due to the pandemic. She revealed that she is enjoying working in the Hindi film industry, she loves the people she is working with, she loves the language, the culture, the script. She said, “All heart, heart, heart for Goodbye and Mission Majnu and Pushpa.” In her caption, she wrote, “Love love and only love! It’s been a while.”

A look at Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming films

Mission Majnu is a spy thriller film written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja. The movie is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles marking her Bollywood debut. The movie is produced under the banners of RSVP Movies and Guilty By Association Media LLP.

Goodbye is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Reliance Entertainment. The film features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role along with Shivin Narang, Neena Gupta and others in supporting roles.

Apart from this, Rashmika will soon be seen in the upcoming Telugu film, Pushpa. The film is an action thriller written and directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles along with Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, and Sunil in supporting roles. The film is slated to release on August 13, 2021, along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada.

(Promo Image source: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram)

