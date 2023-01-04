Rashmika Mandanna Hoping To Work With Vijay Deverakonda Soon Amid Dating Rumours

Amid dating rumours, Rashmika Mandanna has expressed her desire to work again with Vijay Deverakonda. Rashmika's statement has come at a time when it is speculated that the two actors rang in 2023 together as they shared their holiday pictures from a similar location.

Rashmika, who has worked with Vijay Deverakonda in films 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade,' in a recent interview talked about working with her rumoured boyfriend for the third time. She said she is waiting for an appropriate script and as of now, they are not working on any projects together.

“As of now, no. But I hope it happens this year or next. I feel I’ve gotten a lot of messages from our well-wishers who feel it’s been a while since we came together on screen. We want to do justice to that and wait for a script that justifies both of our personalities,” said Rashmika Mandanna to Gulte.

'I want him to see me perform'

Speaking further, Rashmika said she has improved a lot since 'Dear Comrade' and wants Vijay to see her perform.

“I feel I’ve improved so much from Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, I really want to see how much better I can be. I want him to see me perform and I’m waiting for his reaction. I hope it happens next year or so,” said Rashmika.

Rashmika-Vijay's 'rumoured' relationship

There have been speculations about Rashmika and Vijay's relationship ever since they starred in films 'Geetha Govindam' (2018) and 'Dear Comrade' (2019). However, the rumoured couple have never accepted their relationship in public.

Time and again it is speculated that the actors have gone on vacations together. On New Year, both Vijay and Rashmika shared pictures from their holiday destinations. Fans were quick to speculate that Rashmika and Vijay were ringing in the New Year together. A collage of them started surfacing on the Internet.

Even though the two photos in the collage were posted months apart, it was enough for the couple's devoted followers to speculate that they might have snuck away for a quick getaway to the Maldives.

Check the posts here:

On the work front, Rashmika is gearing up for the release of her second Bollywood film 'Mission Majnu,' co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. She will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal,' co-starring Ranbir and Anil Kapoor. She will also be seen in the sequel of her 2021 film 'Pushpa: The Rise.'

Meanwhile, Vijay, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2022 film 'Liger,' co-starring Ananya Panday, will be next seen in filmmaker Puri Jagannadh's 'Jana Gana Mana.'