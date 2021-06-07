Rashmika Mandanna Introduces New Pet, Aura; Says 'She Melted My Heart In 0.3 Seconds'

South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna recently took to social media to share a series of pictures with her new pet dog, Aura. In the pictures, she is seen having some fun time with the little puppy while wearing a delightful smile across her face. In the caption for the post, she has mentioned that she fell in love with the animal in less than one second. Rashmika Mandanna’s fans were also quite impressed with the little animal as they flooded the comments section with lovely messages.

Rashmika Mandanna’s new pet

Rashmika Mandanna recently took to social media to share a few updates on what she has been up to, lately. She posted a collage picture, where she has described the different moods of her new pet animal, Aura. Aura can be seen smiling at the camera in one of the pictures while sitting peacefully on the floor. In another click, Aura is seen lying on the couch while attentively looking at the camera.

In one of the pictures in the collage, Rashmika Mandanna can be seen holding Aura in her arms while looking at it with a loving smile on her face. In another selfie, the actor can be seen brightly smiling while Aura is playing with her hair. The pictures also showcase how delighted Rashmika is, about her new pet dog.

In the caption for the post, Rashmika Mandanna has mentioned that she found a bundle of joy amidst all the chaos that has been unfolding in the world. She has introduced Aura to her followers and has mentioned that the animal kept her sane through these tough times. She has further added that she fell in love with Aura in 0.3 seconds, contrary to the popular 3 seconds belief. She has also sent out her love and best wishes to the fans, at the end of the note. Have a look at the post on Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, various people have complimented the little dog by mentioning how adorable it is. A few people have also used a series of emoticons to express their thoughts. Have a look.

