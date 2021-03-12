Rashmika Mandanna Is Here To Send 'positive Energy' Before The Weekend Starts

Rashmika Mandanna recently shared a photo of her with all her fans on social media showcasing her early weekend vibes and sending in some good positive energy their way. The actor gave off happy vibes with her picture as well as her caption. She shared this adorable photo of herself in which she can be seen flaunting her snazzy look as she stepped out to party.

Rashmika Mandanna sends positive energy

In the photo, she can be seen in a cool black coloured shirt along with a black skirt. She can also be seen wearing a pair of classy brown coloured boots and carried an elegant sling bag along. She enhanced her entire look by wearing a set of beautiful earrings.

In the caption, she stated how every day was a good day to be happy and mentioned how she was sending love and positive energy to all her fans and followers and added star and heart symbols in the end. She then mentioned one of her colleagues in the caption and thanked him for capturing this picture.

All the fans were thrilled to see a delightful photo of Rashmika Mandanna and stated in the comments section how she was their crush. Many of the fans also added how she was their favourite person in the whole world while many others mentioned how she was a symbol of beauty. Many of them also admired her cuteness in the photo while the rest others kept dropping in hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments to express their love for her. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Rashmika Mandanna’s Instagram post and see how they swamped her photo with love and appreciation.

As the actor recently began shooting for her upcoming movie, Mission Majnu, she took to her Instagram handle to share this exciting news with all her fans. She posted a beautiful video clip of herself depicting her first day at the shoots of her new film. She also mentioned the entire cast and crew of her movie in her caption and added a smiling emoji with hearts to depict how she was thrilled about her new project.

