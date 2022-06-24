Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who is one of the popular actors in the Telugu, Kannada as well as Tamil industries, hilariously responded to a media report claiming that she demands flight tickets for her pet from producers.

This is not the first time that the reports regarding stars throwing tantrums and demanding this are out, earlier also there have been numerous such rumours. While some decide not to react, others respond to the same, just like Mandanna did.

Rashmika Mandanna laughs off a report claiming she demands flight tickets for her pet

The 26-year-old actor took to her social media space and denied the claims stating that her pet doesn't want to travel around her and that she is happy in Hyderabad. Taking to her Twitter handle, Rashmika quoted an article with the headline as she responded, "Hey c'mon, don't be mean now. Even if you want Aura to travel with me, she doesn't want to travel around with me. She's very happy in Hyderabad. Thank you for your concern." "Sorry but this made my day.. couldn’t stop laughing.." she further stated, adding some laughing emoticons to her tweet.

Rashmika Mandanna is really close to her dog which is evident from her Instagram handle. Recently, she shared an adorable video with Aura (her pet) and captioned it, "My oxytocin.." The video saw the Pushpa: The Rise fame actor holding Aura in her arms while sitting on the chair, she even plants a kiss on her furry ball's forehead while patting her.

More about Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna gained immense recognition after starring opposite Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise. Though she was a big name in the South in terms of acting, Pushpa made her a Pan-India star. Allu Arjun, who enjoys a good fan following in the Hindi belt too, gave a boost to Mandanna's popularity. Pushpa's Saami Saami song touched millions of views in no time, therefore taking the internet by storm. The film is undoubtedly the biggest hit of the Sulthan actor's career as it raked Rs 184.62 Crore Shares at the Worldwide box office on its full run that too at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the professional front, the actor will be seen alongside superstar Thalapathy Vijay in Varisu. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the movie's shooting is currently taking place in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, she also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor as well as Mission Majnu along with Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra in the pipeline. Lastly, she will also be seen with the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in their forthcoming project titled Goodbye.

Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna