Rashmika Mandanna Leaves Her Fans Drooling With Latest Photoshoot As She Stuns In Purple

Rashmika Mandanna never fails to make her fans drool over her looks. The actor, who enjoys a massive following of over 18 million on Instagram, recently got her fans swooning over her look as she stunned in a purple coloured ensemble. She opted for minimum jewellery and makeup for the outfit.

Rashmika Mandanna stuns in a purple ensemble

Rashmika Mandanna recently took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of herself in which she was dressed in a purple satin dress. In the caption, the Geetha Govindam actor wrote, "Someone said - A girl who’s going to do big things, can’t let the small things get to her...and I totally relate to it!✨". The purple coloured dress had a detail of elastic strap with a drop-down neckline, and the dress had thigh-high slits on both sides. Rashmika completed the look with a multi-layered golden choker necklace and some rings. For the makeup, the Dear Comrade actor chose sleek eyeliner and smokey eyes.

Several celebrities and fans came forward to praise Rashmika for her stunning look. The post garnered over 3 million likes and 45 thousand comments. Anand Sharma wrote, "Gorgeous ❤️" on the photo, while Ashika Rangnath wrote, "Ohooo hotness 🔥". Fans of the actor were drooling at her purple ensemble. A fan page of the Chamak actor wrote, "someone:- no one looks good in Purple me:- I bet you haven’t seen Rashmika💜" in the comment section. Here's how fans and celebrities reacted to Rashmika Mandanna's latest photo.

Rashmika shares her 'bundle of joy'

Rashmika Mandanna recently took to her Instagram handle to share some photos of her new pet dog. Through the caption, Rashmika mentioned how her pet, Aura, stole her heart in a few milliseconds. Her caption read, "Hey guys.. in the mids of all the chaos out there.. I found my bundle of joy.. which kept me sane the whole time.. ✨ Introducing you to my lil one - Aura! 🌸

They say you can fall in love with someone in 3 seconds.. But she melted my heart in 0.3 millisecond I think.. 😄 anyway just wanted to keep you updated! 🤍🌸 Love and strength to you! ❤️". Rashmika Mandanna's photos received over 2.2 million likes.

IMAGE: RASHMIKA MANDANNA'S INSTAGRAM

