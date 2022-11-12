Rashmika Mandanna Lists Reasons To Workout As She Unveils Her New Gym Outfit: Read

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is an avid Instagram user and enjoys a massive following of over 35 million. She often gives fitness motivation to her fans and asks them to lead healthy life. The actor recently gave a sneak peek into her latest gym look and listed the reasons to exercise.

Taking to her IG stories, Rashmika Mandanna shared a mirror selfie from her gym. In the photo, she sported an oversized hoodie and black comfy bottoms. The Pushpa star tied her hair in a messy bun and revealed that she worked out in the same outfit. Mandanna further shared the benefits of exercise and listed reasons to exercise regularly.

She wrote, "Ended up working out like this today.. Exercise is THE BEST medication for most things - Workout when you are in pain. Workout when you feel your best. Workout when you are happy. Workout when you are sad. Workout when you are angry. Workout when you feel calm. Workout when you feel lost. Workout when you feel on top of the world. Workout when you feel like you want to run away. Workout when you feel like you own this game. Workout through anything and My god! How good it feels after it's done. Don't you agree? And the ones who don't do it.. try it!"

Rashmika Mandanna on trolls and online hate

Earlier this week, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram handle to open up about online hate. The actor revealed that she had been trolled since she entered the industry and wrote, "I have been on the receiving end of a lot of hate ever since I started my career. Quite literally a punching bag for a lot of trolls and negativity out there."

She continued, "I know that the life I’ve chosen comes with a price – I understand that I’m not everyone’s cup of tea and certainly don’t expect to be loved by every single person out there. That doesn’t mean because you don’t approve of me you can spew negativity instead."

In concluding her note, "I only have love for everyone around me, the people I’ve worked with so far, all of whom I’ve always admired. I will continue to work hard and do better for you. Because like I said, making you happy -makes me happy. Be kind everyone. We’re all trying to do our best."

Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna