Rashmika Mandanna Looks Gorgeous As She Goes 'blush Blush' Witnessing Pushpa's Success

South star Rashmika Mandanna is seemingly still basking into the success of her first pan India film Pushpa. The actor played the role of Srivalli, Pushpa Raj's ladylove, in the film and won hearts with her ace acting skills. While she has already thanked her fans for their immense love on Pushpa: The Rise, she again sent love to her fans while sharing a beautiful photo of herself.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Rashmika Mandanna recently shared a beautiful picture of her in an ethnic ensemble. In the photo, the actor was seen wearing a beige coloured saree with an elegant golden border. She paired the saree with a matching sleeveless blouse. The Pushpa star accessorised her look with a golden coloured necklace, earrings and a huge ring. Rashmika kept her makeup to a minimum and left her hair open. As she gave a blushing pose, the actor sent love to her fans for their response to Pushpa. She wrote, "Me blushblush like this for all the response we are getting for pushhhhhhpaaaaaaa! (white heart emoji) Sending love love loveeeee your way!"

This is not the first time the actor has thanked fans for welcoming her and Allu Arjun starter with an open heart. Earlier this month, the actor thanked her fans and also promised them a better sequel to the action drama. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared a photo of her from a flight. In the picture, she wore a blue coloured outfit and looked radiant as she kept her look very simple. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Thank you for all your love for Pushpa.. only makes us want to work harder.. and we promise you.. Pushpa 2 will only be better and bigger!"

Details about Pushpa: The Rise

The latest action drama Pushpa: The Rise broke several box office records with its release on December 17, 2021. While its has been more than a month since the movie came out, it is still a topic of discussion for movie buffs. The movie also starred Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil as the lead antagonist. The film's plot revolved around a red sandalwood smuggler who aims to become the kingpin of illegal business in the South. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna