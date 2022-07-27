Popular actor Rashmika Mandanna recently made her ramp walk debut as she turned showstopper for Varun Bahl’s show at the ongoing India Couture Week. The actor took to her social media account to share a few glimpses of her look from the event and also posted a video of her debut walk. She called it a 'very special' experience and several fans hailed her efforts.

Rashmika Mandanna's debut ramp walk at India Couture Week 2022

The Pushpa: The Rise star donned a red lehenga with colourful designs and mirrorwork for her debut appearance on the ramp. The actor arrived in Delhi to attend the fourth day of the FDCI India Couture Week and shared glimpses of her experience on social media.

She revealed that it was her first time in Delhi and also her first time walking the ramp. She mentioned she had butterflies in her stomach and tried her best to walk like a 'pro model', but her plan 'did not work out.' In the video she shared online, she was seen bursting out into laughter while walking the ramp. Addressing that, she mentioned that her 'personality of smiling and having a great time took over' as she made her debut appearance on the ramp. She captioned her post-

"1st time in Delhi, 1st at the fashion week! I had butterflies in my tummy, I tried to walk like a pro model, but It clearly didn’t work out. My personality of just smiling and having a great time took over. but I surely did have a blaaaaaastttt! Thank you @varun_bahl for my very first walk! It will always remain very special. I love your art and I love your vibe.

Cheers to doing a lot more cool stuff together. (sic)"

Have a look at Rashmika Mandanna's post here

Rashmika Mandanna films

The 26-year-old is currently gearing up for the release of her film GoodBye, in which she will play a pivotal role alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The makers of the film recently announced that the movie is all set to hit the theatres on October 7. The film will also star Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati and more, and is being directed by Vikas Bahl.