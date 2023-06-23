Rashmika Mandanna, Manager Clarify Over Rumours Of Feud And Alleged Duping Of Rs 80 Lakh

Rumours were circulating online that Rashmika Mandanna and her manager had parted after the latter allegedly cheated her of Rs 80 lakh. It was later reported that the Goodbye actress had fired him. However, Rashmika and her former manager released a joint statement that cleared the air on the situation.

3 things you need to know:

Rashmika was rumoured to have lost Rs 80 lakh in a case of duping.

Her manager had refuted the rumours separately.

They claimed in a joint statement that the decision to part ways was amicable.

Rashmika Mandanna puts rumours to rest

Rashmika and her manager released a joint statement shedding light on the situation. Many speculated that her manager was fired following unprofessionalism and duping. However, the statement read, “Rashmika Mandanna and her manager have recently announced their amicable decision to part ways.” Furthermore, the parties agreed that there was no animosity between them.

(A joint statement from Rashmika Mandanna and her former manager)

"They asserted their commitment to professionalism and revealed their mutual agreement to pursue independent paths moving forward,” read another part of the statement.

Rashmika Mandanna to join shoot of Pushpa 2

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna wrapped up shooting for Animal. She recently posted a number of pictures from the film set. In one of them, she could be seen smiling with Ranbir Kapoor, who sported long hair and a beard. In other snaps, Rashmika could be seen posing with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and the crew of Animal in other pictures.

(Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor with Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna | Image: rashmika_mandanna/Instagram)

(Animal cast and crew on final day of filming | Image: Rashmika Mandanna)

(Rashmika and Sandeep Reddy Vanga on set of Animal | Image: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram)

Rashmika also joined the set of Pushpa: The Rule recently. The movie stars Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles and is directed by Sukumar.