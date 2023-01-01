Rashmika Mandanna Missing In Rishab Shetty's 'Kirik Party' Post, Fans React

'Kantara' filmmaker Rishab Shetty has skipped tagging actor Rashmika Mandanna in his post celebrating 6-years of his directorial debut 'Kirik Party.' As the film marked its sixth anniversary, commemorating the occasion, the director shared a tweet, thanking his viewers for their contribution to the movie's success. He also posted a few throwback pictures in addition to expressing his gratitude to the entire team, skipping Rashmika, who marked her acting debut with the film.

Fans were quick to catch up on the animosity from Rishab. One of the users wrote, "Happy to see photos without the lady, who passed comments without mentioning the name of people who helped her."

Another comment read, "Once dead is always dead should never remember them... RIP Sanvi... Give respect and take respect .. Karma lottery... hope u will learn from your mistakes... keep everything aside... at least respect those wonderful people becz of whom you are called an artist today - very much annoyed by ur attitude Rashmika."

"Not even one pic of Soo called Actress. Epic," wrote another user.

More on Rishab-Rashmika ' rumoured' feud

Earlier, in an interview with Curly Tales, Rashmika Mandanna refused to name the production company that had signed her up for her debut movie. Since then, reports of a potential rivalry between the two celebrities have been circulating.

The production company is Paramvah Studios, which Rakshit Shetty, a close friend of Rishab Shetty, helped co-found. Rashmika received a great deal of criticism on social media post that interview.

Rishab Shetty's 2016 film 'Kirik Party' also starred Rakshit Shetty and Samyukta Hegde in the lead roles.

On the work front, Rishab is still basking in the success of his super hit film 'Kantara,' which became one of the biggest films of the year.