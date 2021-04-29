Rashmika Mandanna On Her Next Film With Allu Arjun: 'You're Going To Love What You'll See'

Allu Arjun released the first look from his upcoming movie Pushpa, titled The Introduction of Pushpa. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead in the film and is helmed by Sukumar. During a recent fan interaction on Instagram Live, actor Rashmika Mandana shared her experience of working with actor Allu Arjun.

Rashmika opens up about working with Allu Arjun

While speaking about the film, Rashmika Mandanna assured Allu’s fans that they will see something that they have seen before, in the upcoming film Pushpa. The actor is currently situated in Telangana and through her, Instagram live, she shared,"(The shooting of) Pushpa is going super well. We're being extremely careful, but it's going in full swing. I'm sure you're going to love what you'll see. It's Sukumar sir, it's Mythri (Movie Makers) and it's Allu Arjun sir. What more do you want?!" She also added that Allu Arjun is a sweet and simple person.

Apart from Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead role and his Telugu debut. It also stars Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, and Sunil play supporting roles. Allu Arjun will be seen in the character of a coolie turned smuggler, in the film. In the poster shared on his social media, Allu Arjun looked fierce dressed in a half-sleeve white shirt and grey trousers. He was seen donning a pair of vintage sunglasses and a different hairstyle. Overall, the actor looked dapper in his new look. Through the latest Instagram post, Allu Arjun revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently isolated at home, and is following all protocols.

Apart from Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna will also star in two upcoming Bollywood films. She will be seen in Mission Majnu and Goodbye. Her upcoming film Mission Majnu is a spy thriller film directed by Shantanu Bagchi. Goodbye will be directed by Vikas Behl and will feature actor Amitabh Bachchan, along with Rashmika Mandanna.

(Image Source: Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun Fanpage/Instagram)