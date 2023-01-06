Rashmika Mandanna On How She Deals With Hate: 'Can't Expect People To Only Like Us...'

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who rose to nationwide fame after the success of the Allu-Arjun starrer film 'Pushpa: The Rise', has been facing criticism for not watching the superhit Kannada film 'Kantara'.

The 'Saami Saami' song actor received backlash from a section of fans after she said that she had not watched Rishab Shetty's film 'Kantara' which was released in September 2022. 'Kantara' emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year.

In a recent interview, Rashmika Mandana opened up about how she deals with hate and also listed some probable reasons why some people might not like her.

Why did Rashmika Mandana receive hate?

In November 2022, when the actress was asked if she had watched Kantara, which was directed by her debut film director Rishab Shetty, she told the media that she did not get the time to watch it. In reaction to Rashmika's comment, social media users criticised her saying she had 'forgotten her roots'.

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep defended Rashmika over the criticism saying a celebrity's life is about getting 'garlands as well as eggs, tomatoes and stones'.

How does the actor deal with haters?

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble about dealing with the hate, Rashmika said, "I realised that us being actors, we can't expect people to only like us. You're not going to pay everyone's cup of tea. So, there's going to be a lot of hate. There's going to be a lot of love. But people are going to end up talking about you. Yeah! We're public figures. We are talking to the public. We are out there. We are promoting our films. We are doing interviews."

"Maybe just the way I like talk or me doing these hand gestures, some people might not like. Or some people might not like it that I am so expressive through my expressions. And all these reasons can be a reason for them to dislike me. But at the same time there's so much love which I am truly grateful for," she added.

More on Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna and Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming patriotic drama 'Mission Majnu' will release on OTT on January 19. The actress recently shared the film's trailer on her Instagram.

Rashmika Mandanna made her Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Goodbye' in October last year. She is currently in Mumbai shooting for her upcoming film, 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The film helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. It's a crime drama film which will release on August 11, 2023.