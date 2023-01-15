Rashmika Mandanna On People Gossiping About Her Online: 'Just Have To Accept It'

'Pushpa' star Rashmika Mandanna recently opened up on how she handles trolls and why she doesn't mind people discussing her private life. Rashmika, who is gearing up for the release of her second Bollywood film 'Mission Majnu', in an interview said she has accepted the scrutiny that comes with the work.

“It just comes with the job. That’s all I can say. Ten years ago, this intense amount of paparazzi and social media wasn’t there. Back then, if people wanted to see stars, they went to the theatres, not to their homes. And now, it’s not like we can ignore this aspect because it is part of the scene today. We can’t keep it aside; we just have to accept it and move forward.” Rashmika said to Hindustan Times when asked if discussion about her private life annoys her at all.

'People talk because they find us relatable'

Rashmika added that celebrities become the talk of the town because people find them relatable. She claims that at the end of the day, people at least talked about her, therefore she isn't concerned about the good and bad things. She claims that what motivates her are love and curiosity.

The actress claimed that they make movies to entertain people and have described themselves as entertainers. It completely relies on how the audience views one's work.

Mandanna also added when actors do wonderful work, people praise them and when they don't, they will also cast doubt on them. The life of an artist, according to Rashmika, is a journey that doesn't end with the completion of one film.

On the work front, Rashmika is gearing up for the release of her second Bollywood film 'Mission Majnu,' co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. She will also be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal,' co-starring Ranbir and Anil Kapoor.

The actor, who recently was seen opposite Thalapathy Vijay in 'Varisu', will also be reprising her role in the sequel of the 2021 film 'Pushpa: The Rise' starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil.