Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up On Dealing With Her Massive Fandom; '...fans Keep Me Motivated'

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most successful actors in the South film industry. She made her acting debut with the 2016 Kannada film Kirik Party and since then has been ruling the hearts of her fans. She received immense love for playing the role of Srivalli in the hit pan-India film Pushpa: The Rise co-starring Allu Arjun. The actor now enjoys a massive fan following of millions. She recently opened up about how she deals with the fandom and lives up to the expectations of her fans.

Rashmika Mandanna has a follower base of over 30 million on Instagram and 3.5 million on Twitter. The actor recently opened up about how she deals with the fandom in an interview with Hindustan Times. Mandanna revealed it is sometimes stressful for her to make her future choices keeping her fandom in mind, yet her fans love her and she likes to do something that makes them happy. She further mentioned how making her fans happy keeps her motivated to work harder and keep getting better. The Pushpa star then mentioned she keeps a balance between choosing what she wants and what her fans expect from her.

Rashmika Mandanna said, "I would be lying if I say no, it doesn't get stressful, but I am my fans' baby." "I like it when I do something they like. Making them happy is what keeps me going, which keeps me motivated to work harder and keep getting better at what I do. So, I maintain my choices with a good balance of what I want, and what I think they'd all want," she further asserted.

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming movies

After winning the hearts of the viewers with the pan-India film Pushpa: The Rise, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming movie Mission Majnu. The actor will share the screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in the film, which is set to hit the theatres on June 10, 2022. In her next Hindi film Goodbye, the actor will share the frame with legendary Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan. Rashmika also has Animal, Pushpa: The Rule and SK 21 in her kitty.

Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna