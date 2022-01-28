Rashmika Mandanna is basking in the success of her recently released project Pushpa: The Rise which not only charmed the audiences with its intense storyline and dialogues but also the chart breaking tracks like Saami Saami, Oo Antava, Srivalli among others. Rashmika- Allu Arjun's Saami Saami has become a national sensation, with netizens across social media platforms grooving to it.

Expressing gratitude for the love and adulation she has received for the song, Rashmika quipped how seeing so many people perform to it takes her back to the shooting days of Pushpa. Rashmika added that Saami Saami has become "super special and memorable" to her because of the overarching love.

According to ANI, Rashmika quipped, "The amount of love I have received for my song Saami Saami is overwhelming. I would like to thank all my fans for making the song so successful and loving me in it. I had great time shooting for saami and I remember rehearsing for it for long hours to give my best to the peppy number."

She further added, "In the past few days, I've been seeing so many of you doing the hook step on social media, which takes me back to the shooting days of Pushpa. All the love I have received from people all over the world just makes the song super special and memorable."

Meanwhile, Pushpa: The Rise broke several box office records upon its release on December 17, 2021. The movie also starred Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil as Allu Arjun's nemesis. The film's plot revolved around a red sandalwood smuggler who aims to become the kingpin of illegal business in the South. It is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video in multiple languages.

More on Rashmika Mandanna's work front

The actor will soon make her Bollywood debut with the spy thriller movie Mission Majnu. Featuring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role, the film is all set to release theatrically on May 13, 2022. She also has Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in the pipeline.

Image: Instagram/ @_kurravadu_/@rashmika_mandanna