Rashmika Mandanna Poses With Korean Star Jung Il-Woo & Thai Star Kanawut Traipipattanapong

Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently attended the Milan Fashion Week in Italy, where she met figures from all over the world. The star also ran into South Korean star Jung Il-woo as well as Thai star Kanawut Traipipattanapong. Rashmika Mandanna took to social media and posted a picture from her meeting with the stars.

During the Onitsuka Tiger event at the Milan Fashion Week, Rashmika Mandanna posed in between Jung Il-woo and Kanawut Traipipattanapong. She wore an all-white outfit, while both Kanawut and Jung wore stunning black outfits.

She posted the picture on Instagram and captioned it: “We the Asians.”

Check out Rashmika Mandanna's picture with Kanawut Traipipattanapong and Jung Il-woo down below:

Jung Il-woo is popular for his roles in K-dramas such as The Moon Embracing The Sun, Diary Of A Night Watchman, Cinderella and the Four Knights, and Bossam: Steal the Fate. Kanawut Traipipattanapong has been part of series such as TharnType: The Series, TharnType Season 2: 7 Years of Love and You Are My Make-Up Artist.

Rashmika Mandanna's career

Rashmika Mandanna’s last appearance was in Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film, directed by Shantanu Bagchi, marks Rashmika's second Bollywood prokect after Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta-starrer Goodbye.

The actor will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, also starring Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. The film is set to release on August 11, 2023.

Rashmika Mandanna will also appear in Pushpa: The Raj. The film marks the return of Allu Arjun’s iconic character Pushpa Raj, and Fahadh Faasil will also reprise his role for the film.