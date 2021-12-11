Rashmika Mandanna Posts 'chilling' Pictures With Co-star Allu Arjun; See Pictures

The much-awaited film starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, 'Pushpa: the Rise', is all set to release and the Dear Comrade actress recently took to Instagram to share an interesting photo where she is seen with south Indian star Allu Arjun. Rashmika Mandanna is one of those actors whose films' collection and performance graph is taking to new heights day by day, and she is also quite active on social media as she keeps sharing interesting behind-the-scenes (BTS) videos and pictures from the sets of her shoot. Mandanna always keeps her fans updated about her professional life via her social media handles. In her most recent post, she shared a quirky photo with Allu Arjun.

Both Allu Arjun and Rashmika were seen dressed in white outfits and they were recreating the Pushpa Raj signature step. Rashmika captioned the post 'chilling with Pushpa Raj be like'.

Pushpa Raj: The rise

Pushpa Raj: The rise part 1 is a telugu language action thriller film that is directed by Sukumar, and has been produced on a massive budget by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. The music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The plot of the film revolves around red sanders smuggling near Seshachalam Hills of the Rayalaseema region in Andhra Pradesh and the film will be released in two cinematic parts somewhat similar to the film Baahubali.

In the film, Allu Arjun will be portraying a truck driver's role named as "Pushpa Raj" and Rashmika Mandanna would be playing the character of "Srivalli" who is the love interest of Pushpa Raj. Rashmika had to learn a specific dialect and slangs for the film. The actor prepared herself very well for the character a few months before the shoot began and their fans know how Allu and Rashmika are dedicated towards work as they have given some exceptional performances in their past films; the actors' fans have the same expectations with this film. The first part i.e Pushpa – The Rise will release on December 17, 2021, and the second part of the film will be released in 2022. The trailer was released earlier last month and fans showed immense appreciation towards the trailer. Now, they can't wait to see the soon-to-be released film as the audience is excited to see the duo's chemistry on-screen.

Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna