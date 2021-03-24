Rashmika Mandanna Praises Co-star Karthi At The Trailer Launch Event Of 'Sulthan'

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is currently in Chennai for the trailer release of her upcoming film Sulthan, which will mark Rashmika's debut in Tamil cinema. On March 24, 2021, the makers of the movie have kept a launch event for the trailer release of Sulthan. At the event, Rashmika Mandanna gave a heartwarming speech and expressed her gratitude for giving her the opportunity to work in Sulthan.

Rashmika Mandanna praises her co-star Karthi at the trailer launch event

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her debut in the Tamil cinema. At the trailer launch event of her upcoming Tamil film Sulthan, Rashmika talked about his co-stars and working in a Tamil movie for the first time. At the event, Rashmika thanked the entire cast and crew of the Sulthan and especially expressed her gratitude towards Karthi. She said, "Besides him being a co-star, I also found a friend in Karthi. Thank you sir...I should thank you only for your existence, that's all. The world needs more people like him and Baaki sir. I'm so happy that I worked with him and the whole team." The highly anticipated trailer is all set to unveil at 5 PM on March 24, 2021.

Sulthan is an upcoming Tamil action-drama movie that is written and directed by Baakiyaraj Kanan. The cinematography of the movie is done by Sathyan Sooran, whereas the editing is done by Ruben. The film is produced under the banner of S. R Prakash Babu and S. R Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures. The film features actors like Karthi, Rashmika Mandana, Napolean, Lal, Yogi Babu, Hareesh Peradi, and several others. The film is set to release on April 2, 2021.

Rashmika Mandanna on the work front

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the Kannada movie Pogaru in which he played the role of Geetha in the movie. She is working on several projects like Pushpa, Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu and Mission Majnu. She will mark her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu. The actor will star opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the movie. Rashmika Mandanna recently made her Bollywood music video debut along with Badshah for the song Top Tucker.

Source: Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram