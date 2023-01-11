Rashmika Mandanna Reacts To Backlash Over Her Comment Comparing Bollywood And South Music

Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who rose to nationwide fame after the success of the Allu-Arjun starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise', has broken her silence on the social media backlash over her recent comments about songs made in the South film industry.

At a song release event for her next spy-action drama 'Mission Majnu', the actress said that she had grown up listening to Bollywood love songs and called them romantic. Mandanna was accompanied by her co-star Sidharth Malhotra at the event.

Mandanna also made a comment on the south movies, claiming that there are more mainstream and item songs there. "Since childhood, romantic songs meant Bollywood songs for me. Whereas, South Indian movie songs are more mass masala item songs with a lot of dancing," the actress said.

The actor's comment did not sit well with South Indian music fans. Many people emphasised that South cinema is not all about masala and item numbers. Others criticized Rashmika for being unappreciative of South Indian cinema and urged her to remember her roots.

Rashmika Mandanna says words 'being twisted and turned against' her

In a new interview, the actor clarified that her comment was interrupted and misunderstood. Mandanna said her words were twisted and she never meant that the south film industry doesn't make romantic numbers.

Speaking to Galatta Plus, Mandanna said, "One fault I have noticed within myself is when someone asks a 2 marks question, I give a 5 marks answer, which is something I have to work upon. Words are being twisted and turned against me. There are somethings which you say in some context and then they are turned against you and you are like, 'but that's not what I meant'."

"Recently I was talking on the stage about Bollywood romantic songs and I said in South we have mass numbers, and people didn't realise that I was cut in between my answer. The boys on stage were like, 'we know, we know'," she told Galatta Plus.

She added, "But my whole answer was going to be, 'In South, we have mass numbers, item numbers, romantic songs, I have been blessed with so many romantic songs, I have 'Kadalalle', 'Belageddu', I have so many romantic songs, I have no reason to say South only has mass songs. This was going to be my answer but nobody wants to listen to the whole thing."

More on Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna and Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming patriotic drama 'Mission Majnu' will release on OTT on January 19. The actress recently shared the film's trailer on her Instagram handle.

Rashmika Mandanna made her Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Goodbye' in October last year. She is currently in Mumbai shooting for her upcoming film, 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The film, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. It's a crime drama film which will release on August 11, 2023.

