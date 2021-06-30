Rashmika Mandanna Reacts To The 'National Crush' Tag; Says "I Like It, I'll Take It'

On June 29, 2021, South diva Rashmika Mandanna took to her official Instagram handle and did an "Ask Me Anything" session with her fans and followers. During this interactive session, one of Rashmika's fans asked her an interesting question. The Insta user asked her, "Everyone's saying Rashmika was National Crush, what you think about this?". The Dear Comrade star replied to her fan with a close-up shot capturing her blushing expression in a boomerang video. She answered, "I like it, I'll take it".

Rashmika Mandanna's Q&A round with fans

While a fan asked Rashmika how many languages she knows, another social media user asked her to share her favourite picture with her rumoured beau, Vijay Deverakonda. Replying to the first question, Rashmika answered that she knows six languages in total. She simply wrote, "6" and also answered using gestures. Further, the actor also shared her favourite snap with Vijay. The snap is a black and white still from their film's promotional activities on the stage. In the snap, the rumoured couple can be seen raising their one hand as if grooving to the music.

Rashmika Mandanna's fans asked several questions concerning Vijay. One of the users asked, "How special is Vijay Deverakonda to u!!!!", to which she replied saying, "Beeeessssstttttt frrrraaaannnnndddddd". Several fans asked about Rashmika Mandanna movies. A fan asked, "When Will u act with #Thalapathy?". The actor replied, "Pretty soon". When one user asked her, "Say about Thalapathy in one word", she simply penned, "Love" with a red heart. One of the fans asked Rashmika another interesting question, "If you got only one boon from God, only once you can do anything that you wish... What would it be?". Rashmika replied, "Take the pain away from peoples lives" with a red heart.

Furthermore, on the work front, Rashmika was last seen in films like Pogaru and Sulthan. Sulthan was her Tamil debut film. She will next be seen in flicks such as Pushpa, which will be releasing this year. However, Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu, her Bollywood debut film Mission Majnu and Goodbye are in the pipeline.

